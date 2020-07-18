Daughters of the American Revolution Give Lunch To Veterans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Daughters of the American Revolution held a free picnic style luncheon for veterans this afternoon at the American Legion building in downtown Zanesville.

The lunch was taken to go and consisted of hamburgers, chips and homemade cookies. Regent of the Muskingum Chapter Mary Ann Devolld stressed the importance of giving back to those who served the country.

“Well today’s lunch is a pick me up lunch, so they literally pick up the food and hopefully we’re picking up their spirits. We’ve even got a little special quote, it says, ‘every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day’. We’ve been doing this picnic for quite a few years and we always are outside somewhere though it would be too hot today. We just didn’t want to ignore them, we wanted to make sure that we had a chance to give them a picnic.”

Devolld was expecting a sziable turnout of volunteers but even she was surprised by the amount of volunteers available today for the luncheon.

“It’s exciting because the Vteran’s Appreciation Group, I said if a couple people come that’d be fine and they have six and then my members were so uncertain about whether or not to be here. We have several husbands of Daughters who are here and like I said the American Legion post several of their members are here so it’s a larger group than I had anticipated.”

A large thank you is in order for all who served the country in the armed forces.