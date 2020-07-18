Bob Tasca III tops NHRA qualifying in coronavirus return

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals in his first event since recovering from the coronavirus.

Tasca missed the first race of the NHRA’s restart last weekend, but was cleared by doctors to return to competition Saturday. He followed by picking up his fifth career No. 1 qualifier with a run of 3.991 seconds at 319.07 mph in a Ford Mustang.

“That’s a welcome back to NHRA drag racing,” Tasca said. “Being the No. 17 qualifier going into that last session, I’ve just got so much confidence in (crew chief) Mike Neff and these guys. I’ve been in that position before and as a driver, you just don’t want to screw it up. Once it went by half track, that thing was singing.”

Clay Millican was the fastest in Top Fuel at 3.829 at 317.34.