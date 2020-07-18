Authentic wins Haskell for Baffert at Monmouth Park

Sports
Associated Press13

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth win in the $1 million Haskell Stakes, holding off Ny Traffic at the wire at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Jockey Mike Smith put the Santa Anita Derby runner-up on the lead at the start and they covered the 1 1/8- mile Grade 1 stakes in 1:50.46. The win was the third in four starts this year for the colt.

Belmont runner-up Dr. Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row

Associated Press

Authentic wins Haskell for Baffert at Monmouth Park

Associated Press

Bob Tasca III tops NHRA qualifying in coronavirus return

Associated Press