Muskingum County reports four positive cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle31

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting four Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four cases involve a 30-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman.

All of these cases are recovering at home and not related to previous cases.

The Joint Unified Command is reporting a total of 121 cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 91 people who have recovered and one death.

