Missing Woman in Licking Co.

A search will continue Friday morning for a missing 71-year-old in Licking County.

Emergency personnel searched into the night for Carol Swick. She was reported missing in the 9000 block of Blacksnake Road in Utica, Thursday night.

Swick had left her daughter’s residence to take a short walk down the road to her own home. She never arrived at her destination.

Swick has short gray hair and green eyes. She’s 5’2 and weights 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, bright blue shorts, black socks and black shoes.

She suffers from advanced stages of dementia.

The Licking County Sheriff Office said if you see her contact 911.