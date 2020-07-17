Carr Center Holds Annual Golf Outing

Local News
Megan Landis45

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today The Carr Center held their annual golf outing at the Jaycee’s Golf Course.

Twenty teams were registered for the event today and the top 3 finishing teams received a cash prize.

“So the money that we raised today will help support our speech therapy program for children in the community who need speech services, we do that right in the Carr Center. And then we also use this money to support other community programs like safety town and special riders and of course our adult day care program as well,” Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson explained.

The teams that came out to support the Carr Center are long time supporters, and the sponsors of the event all helped to make the outing possible.

“We want to thank our sponsors this year. Shelly and Sands is our gold sponsor, Dutro Ford, Lincoln, Nissan is our cart sponsor today, and Home Instead is our drink sponsor and then Boyer Insurance sponsored our golfers gift today, so we really appreciate all of those sponsors because that’s what helps make this tournament a go for us is to be able to have those partners come on board and help us out.”

If you would like to find out more about the Carr Center or learn how you can support them you can go online to www.carrcenter.org or check out their Facebook Page.

