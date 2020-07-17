Authorities: 3 killed in fiery crash; man, child injured

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A fiery crash that left three people dead and two others injured, including a young child, occurred when one driver went through a red light, authorities said.

The crash in Trotwood occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A car driven by Antonion Ward, 19, of Dayton, failed to yield for a red signal and struck a car driven by Leah Smith, 35, also of Dayton. Both vehicles went off the roadway, then one struck a tree while the other went into a wooded area, flipped and caught on fire, authorities said.

Smith was killed in the crash, along with two 18-year-old passengers in Ward’s car — Elgin Wilson IV, of Dayton, and Michael Stephens, of Trotwood. Ward suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, while a 3-year-old passenger in Smith’s car who was secured in a child safety seat was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident.