Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week we meet Chevy, The Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Chevy loves all people and has lots of energy. They recommend he goes to a home that can reciprocate that energy and give him back all the love he has to offer in return. Chevy’s adoption fee is $115.

“So this is Chevy, and as you can see he is a pretty happy guy. He’s 7 years old, boxer-shepherd mix, and he’s been here with us for a couple of months and he is ready to go home. Chevy loves everybody, he loves kids, other animals, and just anybody he meets. He’s just a happy guy, he’s 7 years old but he is still very very energetic for 7. Lots of life to him,” Board President Lisa Burkett said.

The Animal Shelter Society is currently closed to the public, if you would like to meet Chevy or any of their adoptable animals you can go online to their website and fill out an application to set up a meet and greet.

“So we did a soft opening of our shelter a few weeks ago and it lasted only about 9 days and we learned a lot during that 9 days, and we learned that you know financially it’s just the right thing to keep the building closed to the public and to you know push more for the online virtual adoptions and the meet and greets. It required us to have more staff in here to do extra protocols and what not you know due to the COVID situation so this just made it a lot better for us, better for our animals, and better for the community.”

Currently The Animal Shelter Society has their Catapalooza going on, so adult cats over 6 months old are only $20. Also their 2nd annual Putt for Paws Golf Outing is taking place at Green Valley Golf Course tomorrow morning at 9 am.