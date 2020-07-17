Updated on 16 July 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°. West winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 91°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 69°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 90°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 72°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L1B – was positioned near Chatham-Kent, ON with a minimum central pressure of 1013 mb. The warm front associated with L1B can be found running along Lake Erie all the way to around Dunkirk, NY and then curving back down into the higher elevations. Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms have been developing across the Ohio River Valley, western Pennsylvania, and the eastern shores of Lake Erie (where the stronger of some of these storms have been), but so far our region has been relatively quiet. Part of this may have been the result of the clouds during the early afternoon hours. The cold front is running parallel to I-71 at this hour, and does appear to getting ready to push through Columbus, OH.

As we head through the early evening hours, the cold front will be working it’s way through southeastern Ohio. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be around our region during the early evening, but once the cold front pushes eastwards, a lot of that activity will taper down. However, this cold front is not going to be bringing much in the way of relief from the heat and mugginess. Overnight dew points tonight will likely be in the mid to upper-60s, and with overnight lows looking to be around 66° – 70°, some areas of fog will be possible overnight. Given some of the remaining moisture, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the late evening and overnight tonight.

As we head into Friday Morning, the cold front will likely be on the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains from New York down through southern West Virginia. A small area of high pressure will move into Indiana by early Friday Morning. Partly cloudy skies will be likely throughout the day on Friday, and with a westerly wind, highs in our region will likely be around 85° – 89°, but dew points will still be around 63° – 67°, so it will feel a little muggy outside. With the cold front still close to our region, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day in southeastern Ohio. It seems as though, based on the position of the cold front, that many of the thunderstorms that develop around this system will likely be along and south of the Ohio River on Friday. During the day on Friday, our next system – L2 – will begin to take shape across Saskatchewan. In addition, two areas of low pressure will be present in the Upper Plains.

As L2 occludes on Friday Night, it will produce a new area of low pressure – near the Manitoba/Ontario border which will then move northeastwards into extreme western Ontario by Saturday Evening. Meanwhile, an secondary area of low pressure will take shape down around the South Dakota/Nebraska border by Saturday Morning. This area of low pressure will latch onto the western half of the cold front and begin to pull it back to the north as a warm front. This will result in a long frontal boundary that will extend from Pennsylvania, all the way towards St. Louis, MO and then back up into the Upper Plains. This secondary area of low pressure will also move a little to the east. In doing so, L2’s cold front will meet up with this secondary area of low pressure somewhere in northeastern Nebraska. This interaction will likely result in the eventual weakening of this secondary area of low pressure, but likely not before this area of low pressure is able to push the warm front all the way up through the lower Great Lakes on Saturday Evening.

For our region, Friday Night is likely to be on the quiet side. The area of high pressure will be positioned over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, and this will likely result in us having mostly clear skies during the overnight hours. The passage of the warm front will likely occur sometime during the late morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. However, at the same time, this warm front will be weakening as the secondary area of low pressure weakens, thus precipitation from this warm front is looking to be a little unlikely. Nonetheless, I am keeping a stray rain shower and thunderstorm in the forecast for Saturday Afternoon and into Saturday. High temperatures in our region during the afternoon are likely to reach 89° – 93° with dew points looking to be once again around 70°.

By Sunday Morning, L2 will be located on the southeastern edge of Hudson Bay. The cold front will extend all the way through central Ontario and down into Milwaukee, WI. A southerly wind flow will be present in our region on Sunday, and this will help in drawing in more moisture from the south. In addition, temperatures during the early afternoon are likely to reach around 88° – 92°, and given the high dew points, as well as the approaching cold front, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms look possible in our region on Sunday Afternoon. For this reason, I am keeping the high temperature for Sunday a degree lower than Saturday’s simply because of the presence of the rain showers and thunderstorms.

By Sunday Evening, the cold front will begin to enter Ohio, but it will not be the fastest cold front. Rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region on Sunday Night. By Monday Morning, L2 will have pushed the cold front into central Ohio. This section of the cold front will likely stall out and meander around the region for most of the day Monday and into Monday Night. Because of the presence of this stationary front, a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A new area of low pressure looks likely to develop in the northern Plains on Tuesday, this area of low pressure will move quickly towards the Great Lakes. In doing so, it may lift the stationary front northwards as a warm front, and then bring it’s cold front towards the region by Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com