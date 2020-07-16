The Clay Center Held Annual Plate Breaking and Auction

CROOKSVILLE/ROSEVILLE, OH – The communities of Roseville and Crooksville were once known as the Pottery Center of the World, and is the home to the annual Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival.

This year’s 55th annual Pottery Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. While not having a full on festival, the traditional plate breaking and auction did take place earlier this afternoon.

“Well we’re having the traditional plate breaking ceremony that happens at the beginning of the festival here at the Clay Center, and we’re doing it to offer something for the queens who won’t have the festival this year, and it’s something that we can stage outdoors and keep people well spaced and we believe we can do it safely.”

When asked about why the plate breaking is so important, Clay Center Board Member Dale Hague spoke of the tradition of the ceremony.

“That’s a good question. It’s something that’s happened traditionally for many years and rather than reason I think it’s just tradition that we do it. The Pottery Festival is something that most of us remember much of our lives you know, and for younger people it’s always been there so it’s disappointing to not have it.”

As museums were allowed to reopen back in June, The Clay Center will be opening on Saturdays starting on August 1st from 10 am until 2 pm.