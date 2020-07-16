Real Madrid clinches Spanish league title with win

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has clinched its first Spanish league title in three years.

Madrid secured its record 34th league title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday, opening an seven-point gap to second-place Barcelona with one round to go. Barcelona lost to 10-man Osasuna at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Karim Benzema scored twice to give Madrid its 10th consecutive league victory. It is the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus-enforced break.

It was Madrid’s first league title since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus two seasons ago, and the first since coach Zinedine Zidane returned from a short break.

