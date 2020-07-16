Maple Avenue Shut Down Due To Fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville FIre Department answered a call at 11:06 this morning to attend the Papa Johns on Maple Avenue.

A pizza oven had caught fire and filled the restaurant with smoke. The fire department arrived to assist with help from the Falls Township Fire Department. Chief Jeff Bell had more information.

“The building was filled with smoke. When they arrived on scene they found smoke coming out of the eves and of the exhaust unit on the roof. We made entry and found that the pizza oven, elements of it had caught on fire.”

The fire department shut down a stretch of Maple Avenue to work on the building. No one was harmed in the incident.