County Commissioners Hold Bid Opening for East Pointe Drive Water Main Extension

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today the County Commissioners held a bid opening for the East Pointe Drive Water Main Extension Project.

6 Bids were presented by a variety of companies. The lowest bid came in at $398,458.79 and the highest bid was estimated at $481,377.94

“Yes, the estimate was $460,000, the low bid was just under $400,000. So yes we are happy with that bid; It’s a good project, the AMG is going to provide a lot of jobs to the county. It’s an important project to the county, they’re going to buy a bunch of water so it’s all good for the county,” Vaughn, Coast and Vaughn Engineer Morgan Coast said.

The project includes a water main extension to the AMG industrial facility at East Pointe Industrial Park.

“It was the East Pointe Drive water main extension to the AMG industrial facility, at East Pointe Industrial Park. Constructing about 2,500 feet of 18 inch water main and an 8 inch master meter vault to provide water to the AMG site.”

Engineer for Muskingum County Morgan Coast hopes the County Commissioners come to a decision to award the bid within the next week or two after reviewing the bid tabulations.