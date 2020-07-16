Child found shot, seriously injured in vehicle on interstate

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 12-year-old girl who was found shot and wounded in a car in Cleveland remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The child was found around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a car on Interstate 90. She had been shot at least once in the back, but authorities were still trying to determine when and where the shooting occurred.

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The child’s name has not been released. Authorities have not released any details on how she was found, citing the ongoing investigation.

