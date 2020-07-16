Authorities searching for missing man

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle283

Authorities are trying to locate 24-year-old Koby Roush who according to family recently moved from Somerset, Ohio to Waverly.

According to a missing persons report on Attorney General David Yost’s website, Roush was last seen on July 5, 2020. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Gallia County, Ohio.

Roush is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Roush’s whereabouts is urged to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 342-4123.

