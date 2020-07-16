Archer excluded by England for 2nd test for isolation breach

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from the second test against the West Indies hours before the start of the match on Thursday for breaching strict isolation protocols put in place to enable the return of international cricket.

The Barbados-born paceman said he was “extremely sorry” for going to his home on Monday as the England squad transferred from the south-coast city of Southampton, the location of the first test, to the northern city of Manchester, where the second test is being played.

“I have put not only myself but the whole team and management in danger,” Archer said. “I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

Archer will now start five days of isolation and will undergo two tests for COVID-19 during this period. Archer has to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The third and final test, also being played in Manchester, begins on July 24.

England said the West Indies were satisfied with the measures imposed on Archer. The teams are playing in isolated environments this series because of the coronavirus pandemic and players have been given strict orders to follow so they don’t leave the bubble.

England players made the 225-mile (362-kilometer) trip to Southampton by car, rather than on a team bus, and were told not to make any detours. Yet Archer chose to travel east to his home in Brighton, which is also on the south coast and about a two-hour drive from Southampton, instead of going directly to Manchester.

Players and team management in the series have a track-and-trace chip attached to their accreditation but it works only in match venues. Their movements between venues are not tracked.

Archer’s decision to return home could have jeopardized the whole series if, for example, his detour had only been discovered during the second test and he had mixed with other players.

Speaking as England’s stand-in captain before the first test, allrounder Ben Stokes said any player getting one thing wrong “might blow this whole ‘getting sport back onto the radar’ further back.”

England is now without arguably its most important bowler as it looks to bounce back from losing the first test on a dramatic final day at the Rose Bowl.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the test match, especially with the series poised,” Archer said. “I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

England captain Joe Root did not want to comment on Archer’s exclusion at the toss, saying: “Enough has been said on it. We have to look at the next five days and put in a really good performance.”

England did not announce a replacement Archer in an enlarged squad that has been together for the past three weeks. James Anderson and Mark Wood are being rested for the match, meaning England was missing its entire specialist pace attack from the first test.

Stuart Broad, England’s second-highest test wicket-taker who was dropped for the first test and spoke out publicly during the match about his disappointment, returned as strike bowler while seamers Chris Woakes and Sam Curran were also included.

