THURSDAY 7/16:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid. High 90°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

FRIDAY: Stray Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 89°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will be with us across SE Ohio, especially this afternoon. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, especially during the mid to late afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rains will be the primary concerns, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out completely. It will be a hot and humid day as well, with highs around 90 this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to fade as the overnight progresses. Skies will remain mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows will drop into the upper 60s, along with very muggy conditions.

A stray shower/storm will be possible Friday morning, otherwise look for drier conditions to return to SE Ohio as we end the work week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Friday, along with highs around 90 once again.

The weekend will begin on a dry note, but shower and storm chances will return by Sunday. Highs will remain around 90 this weekend.

Rain chances will continue into the new work week, along with the heat and humidity. Highs will top off in the lower 90s Monday and into the upper 80s Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

