Zanesville Museum of Art Reopens to Members

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Museum of Art reopened to members today for the first time in nearly four months.

When returning to the museum guests can expect many changes including filling out a timed entry form before attending, routine hourly cleanings, hand sanitizing stations, and gallery capacity. Guests will also be required to wear masks while attending the museum.

“So you’ll have to register for a timed entry, and each timed entry is on the half hour. We’re doing this so that we can maintain social distancing guidelines outlined by the state and local governments. But we’re also doing this so that we can contact trace, if at all necessary. So it takes about a minute to complete the form it’s very easy to do, if you need help or any of the guests need help filling out that form, certainly they can call the Zanesville Museum of Art and get help filling out that form,” Zanesville Museum of Art Executive Director Laine Snyder said.

Certain areas of the museum will remain closed, for example the museum store and the Longaberger Art Research Library will remain closed until further notice. The museum is pleased however, to finally reopen and allow guests to browse their collections.

“The museum is really really excited to welcome our members back to the museum today and throughout the rest of July, and we’re even more excited to open the museum August 5th for the general public. So you know this museum is meant to have people and children and it’s meant to be full of life and energy and it’s been really a challenge for all of the staff and the board and our volunteers to see such an empty facility. So we’re really excited to have people back and using this wonderful space.”

Park National has provided free admission so that members and non-members alike may visit the museum free of charge. Hours have changed since reopening to Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 pm.