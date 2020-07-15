West Muskingum is finalizing plans for next school year

ZANESVILLE – West Muskingum is in the process of finalizing its plans and Superintendent Chad Shawger feels that they have reached an overall concept for what they want the academic year to look like. The District is leaving it up to the parents to decide how they prefer for their child at the elementary, middle, or high school level to be taught.

“We have odyssey-ware, that’s the name of the program that we use. It an be done on their own time or whatever time they want at their direction. It’s self-paced. We’re also looking at offering a live teacher at a specified period of time for a grade level they can use through a Zoom meeting and their kid can interact and hear everything and see everything and ask questions and be able to do that as well,” West Muskingum Superintendent Chad Shawger said.

At this time, the entire school staff will be required to wear a face mask.

“We’re looking at a lot of different scenarios as far as some things are mandates, some things are mandates, some things are recommendations, some things are suggestions. As of right now, all staff must wear a face shield or face covering. Students – it is recommended (grades) 3 through 12 that they wear a covering. We are not requiring that at this time. Our school board made the decision that we’re going to stick with it. It’s a recommendation,” Shawger said.

Shawger said that each building on the campus will be repeatedly and meticulously sanitized.