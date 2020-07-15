Wednesday Farmers Market: Momma Gail’s Baked Goods

Local News
Megan Landis115

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Wednesday Zanesville Farmers Market is the place to go for your mid-week market needs.

Momma Gail’s is a locally owned baked goods vendor, Head Baker Gail Wyatt makes all of her baked goods herself.

“I am selling homemade baked goods. We’ve been doing this for about 3 years now. We’ve got pies, cookies, bread, caramel apples, fudge, pretty much anything to tempt you. They are home made, I try to use local produce every chance I get. I use a lot of butter, they’re made to satisfy your taste buds and your belly.”

Wyatt is thankful to be in business selling a variety of baked goods to the local community.

“Just thankful to be in business for, it’s been 3 years now, my sister Linda, should call her co-owner, we’re just thankful to be in business. And we love coming out here to Farmers Market and selling our baked goods.”

You can find Momma Gail’s on her Facebook Page Momma Gail’s Baked Goods and at the Wednesday 3rd Street and Saturday Adornetto’s Farmers Markets.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

West Muskingum is finalizing plans for next school year

Chip Reid

Two local businesses given high accolades at Port Authority Meeting

Chip Reid

Zanesville Museum of Art Reopens to Members

Megan Landis