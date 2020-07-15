Wednesday Farmers Market: Momma Gail’s Baked Goods

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Wednesday Zanesville Farmers Market is the place to go for your mid-week market needs.

Momma Gail’s is a locally owned baked goods vendor, Head Baker Gail Wyatt makes all of her baked goods herself.

“I am selling homemade baked goods. We’ve been doing this for about 3 years now. We’ve got pies, cookies, bread, caramel apples, fudge, pretty much anything to tempt you. They are home made, I try to use local produce every chance I get. I use a lot of butter, they’re made to satisfy your taste buds and your belly.”

Wyatt is thankful to be in business selling a variety of baked goods to the local community.

“Just thankful to be in business for, it’s been 3 years now, my sister Linda, should call her co-owner, we’re just thankful to be in business. And we love coming out here to Farmers Market and selling our baked goods.”

You can find Momma Gail’s on her Facebook Page Momma Gail’s Baked Goods and at the Wednesday 3rd Street and Saturday Adornetto’s Farmers Markets.