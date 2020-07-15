Red Sox put Rodriguez, 2 others on injury list

Associated Press14

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.

Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening day starter.

Although all three pitchers would be eligible to be activated as soon as they have cleared the protocol, they have not been able to participate in team workouts and would need time to prepare for the season. A player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and show no symptoms of the disease.

Without Rodríguez at least for the first time through the rotation, Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against the Baltimore Orioles in the July 24 opener.

