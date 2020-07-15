Premier League transfer window to run for 10 weeks

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5.

The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September. The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs.

Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.

FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans.

