Pennsylvania Man Injured in Accident

A Pennsylvania man is flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old David Turner Junior of Edinburg, Pennsylvania was traveling south on County Road 271 in the 3900 block, when he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the right side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway officials said Turner struck a fence before crashing into a nearby field.

Turner was flown to Akron General Hospital. The severity of Turner’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident took place just before 5 A.M. Wednesday morning.