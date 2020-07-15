Kane passes 200 club goals with 2 for Spurs in win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice to go past 200 club goals in his career and lead Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho celebrated his first Premier League victory at St James’ Park at the eighth attempt.

Kane brought up the milestone in the 60th minute to put Tottenham ahead for the second time in the match, before his 15th league goal of the season took him past 20 in all competitions for the sixth successive campaign.

Earlier, Matt Ritchie’s piledriver in the 56th canceled out Son Heung-min’s 27th-minute opener.

The victory moved Tottenham into seventh place, a point behind Wolverhampton, to keep Mourinho’s team in the hunt for Europa League qualification. A third straight loss for midtable Newcastle dented its hopes of beating the 45 points the team managed last season under Rafael Benitez.

Serge Aurier started for Tottenham, just two days after the death of his brother, Christopher, in France.

___

