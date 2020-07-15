Governor DeWine: I Am Asking, Wherever You Live, to Wear a Mask

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke to all Ohioans Wednesday evening and made a plea for Ohioans to wear a mask. DeWine said “I am asking you, wherever you live, to wear a mask when in public. Some may question the wisdom of a mask, but as we said when I was a prosecutor, the jury is back. The verdict is in. There is a broad consensus in medical, health and business communities that masks are critical.” The Governor says Ohio has reached the most critical point in the battle again COVID-19. If we don’t take immediate action to slow the virus down, tragedies we’re seeing in Florida, Texas and California may be Ohio’s reality in just a matter of weeks. This nightmare does not have to be our future.

DeWine said some have wondered what health orders might be issued tonight. That discussion is for another time. As your Governor, DeWine said I’ll take any action necessary to protect Ohio citizens. But orders are not has important as what we all do in the days ahead. The future is in our own hands.

The Governor said at the beginning of the pandemic, it took Ohio 20 days to reach our first 1,500 cases. Last week, we saw over 1,500 total cases in a single day. And to think, just a month ago, we were at only 400 new cases per day.

DeWine said COVID-19 is spreading with a vengeance across all part of Ohio. It lurks, waiting to attack victims in all 88 counties. Tragically, in four months, we have already lost 3,075 Ohioans to this dreaded disease – nearly the same number of Ohioans who died in the Vietnam war.

He said we must act now. This is not a drill. This is not a hoax, This is not a dress rehearsal. It is the real thing. Week can alter our future. Weeks can change our lives. Weeks can be the difference between who lives and who dies in Ohio.

DeWine said the virus will end. And don’t we all want to be around when it does?