WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 91°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 72°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 74°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 72°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our main area of low pressure – L1 – is presently located in northeastern Manitoba with a minimum central pressure of 991 mb. L1 is occluding, and the triple point can be found in northwestern Ontario, with the warm front running down to Greater Sudbury, ON, and then cold front passing through western Lake Superior and down through Iowa. Near Enid, OK is where another area of low pressure can be found. Extending into southeastern Kansas from this area of low pressure is a warm front which runs to Joplin, MO and then turns south through Fort Smith, AR, and then turns eastwards into central Central Mississippi. Meanwhile, the area of high pressure, which yesterday was to our west, is now centered right over our region with two main centers; the first center of Lake Huron with a maximum central pressure of 1020 mb, and the second in western Kentucky with a maximum pressure of 1017 mb. Temperatures in our region this afternoon have managed to get into the mid-80s, and a few afternoon clouds did arrive.

As we head into the early evening hours, the areas of high pressure will work to remove the clouds during the evening, leaving us with mostly clear skies during the evening and overnight tonight. While it may be clear at times, there will likely be some high level clouds passing through later tonight. Overnight lows tonight will likely drop down to around 58° – 62° in most of our region, though Cambridge may manage to drop down into the mid-50s depending on how things go later this evening. Otherwise, a little bit of haze will be possible for tonight, but I am not expecting that it will be enough to consider “fog”.

As we head into Wednesday Morning, L1 will be located in extreme north central Manitoba. A secondary area of high pressure – L1A – will likely develop somewhere in central Ontario along the triple point and then move towards Hudson Bay. The cold front will slowly advance eastwards throughout the day before it begins to stall out to our west over Traverse City, MI and back down to St. Louis, MO. The reason for this stalling out will be the development of another area of low pressure – L1B – which will likely develop off the area of low pressure in Oklahoma. L1B will be in northern Missouri for much of Wednesday, and by the late afternoon/early evening hours, it will likely be just north of St. Louis. As L1B develops, the two areas of high pressure will move more to our east, and this – combined with L1B – will allow for southerly wind flow to return into our region. With partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, and then southeasterly wind at 5-15 mph, and the air still “somewhat” dry, I am expecting that our afternoon temperatures will likely reach to 89° – 93°.

As we head into Wednesday Night, L1B will be moving through Illinois, and in doing so it will likely develop a localized warm front which will lift through Ohio and into the central Great Lakes Region during the overnight hours. This will make Wednesday Night noticeably warmer and muggier compared to the past few nights. Overnight low temperatures in our region will likely only reach down to 65° – 69°. With L1B moving through Illinois and heading for Northern Indiana, a stray rain shower will be possible in our region as a breakaway from the rain showers and thunderstorms in Indiana.

As we move into Thursday Morning, L1B will likely be around South Bend, IN and will be a bit stronger. L1B will be dragging the cold front through the central Mississippi River Valley and the western portion of the Ohio River Valley. However, the area of low pressure in Oklahoma will work to stall out portions of this cold front, whilst the still advancing section will be moving rather slowly. Because of increased moisture in our region, as well as the presence of an area of low pressure and the slowly approaching cold front, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for our region during the afternoon. I am still going through the data to determine if any of these rain showers and thunderstorms have the potential of being strong to severe. Because of the presence of the rain showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures will likely be a few degrees “cooler”, but it will still be very hot and muggy outside, and likely more humid as well.

On Thursday Night, L1B moves into lower Ontario, and the cold front will be slowly entering Northwest Ohio and central Indiana. By Friday Morning, L1B will have moved far enough to the east, but the cold front will likely not have. In fact, the cold front may reach our region, but will then stall out. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L2A – developing in eastern Wyoming will begin to pull portions of the front back to the north as a warm front, including our region. On Friday, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region, especially south of I-70 where the stalled out front will likely be positioned. As we head into Friday Evening, the whole front will pass back over Ohio, possibly keeping some rain showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours. For now, I am keeping the high temperature for Friday as 89°, but some places may manage to get above that depending on where exactly those scattered rain showers and thunderstorms end up during the afternoon.

L2A will move along the South Dakota/Nebraska border during Saturday, and by Sunday it will be all the way up in central Ontario. The new cold front will be all the way back in the upper Plains on Saturday, and by Saturday Evening it will be located in the Upper Midwest. This front will try to move towards our region during the day on Sunday, but another area of low pressure developing in northeastern Colorado will latch onto it and cause it to begin stalling out. By Sunday Night, the entire front may be stalled out from Grand Isle, NE all the way towards Cleveland, OH. This will likely help to keep some rain showers and thunderstorms in our region over the weekend and starting off next work week. At the same time, temperatures will continue to remain hot as daytime highs will try to reach the lower-90s across much of our area.

