The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jul. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1623 1 2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1547 2 3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1505 3 4. Florida St. 26-5 1381 4 5. Baylor 26-4 1337 5 6. San Diego St. 30-2 1279 6 7. Creighton 24-7 1154 7 8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 8 9. Michigan St. 22-9 1023 9 10. Villanova 24-7 1011 11 11. Duke 25-6 990 10 12. Maryland 24-7 924 12 13. Oregon 24-7 892 13 14. Louisville 24-7 768 15 15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16 16. Virginia 23-7 586 17 17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18 18. BYU 24-8 537 14 19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19 20. Auburn 25-6 453 20 21. Illinois 21-10 263 21 22. Houston 23-8 179 22 23. Butler 22-9 165 24 24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22 25. Iowa 20-11 109 25

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.