Newark man charged with inducing panic after incident at Sheriff’s Office

NEWARK, Ohio–Authorities announced that a Newark man has been charged in connection to an incident that forced an evacuation at the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.



According to Sheriff Randy Thorp, 50-year-old Ted Jenkins was taken into custody just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and has been charged with inducing panic.



Authorities said around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, a male subject entered the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office where the administrative offices are located and dropped a package stating contained red phosphorous and then left the building.

The Columbus Bomb Squad was called to the scene and successfully removed the package from the building which contained an explosive liquid of an unknown nature.

Sheriff Thorp said deputies located Jenkins near West Main and 21st Street in Newark. He said Jenkins became combative when approached by deputies and a taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.

Jenkins is being held in the Licking County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.