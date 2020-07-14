New Salon hosts ribbon cutting to formally open its doors to residents

ZANEVILLE – Arch Brow and Esthetics Studio is located at 47 North Fourth Street. The studio is owned by certified advanced microblading specialist Emma Atkinson. Zanesville – Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz says the new business will provide great services to the community.

“Over 375,000 people from seven counties come to our community and there’s needs that need to be filled so this brings another service to our community so folks don’t have to get in a car, get on the interstate, and go to the big cities so microblading, the esthetics treatments, those types of things so I think you come here, get taken care of, look good and it’s all done right here in Muskingum County,” Matz said.

Arch Brow offers an array of different options for customers.

“I specialize in brows and skin care but I also offer natural lash styling, full body waxing, and I have a whole bunch of different skins services,” Owner Emma Atkinson said.

Arch Brow and Esthetics Studio is open Monday through Friday and for some select Saturdays each month. Customers can come in by appointment early.