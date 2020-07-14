Muirfield Village, Take 2, as PGA Tour stays in Ohio

PGA TOUR

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.67 million.

Television: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open.

Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since the Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Feb. 16, when he finished in last place. … Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial. He needs one victory to set the PGA Tour career record that he shares with Sam Snead at 82. … This is the second straight week for a PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Last week’s Workday Charity Open was a one-time event that replaced the canceled John Deere Classic. … The 133-man field features 89 players at Muirfield Village last week. … Brooks Koepka was planning on skipping the Memorial until he missed the cut last week. He now plans at least five in a row through the PGA Championship at Harding Park. … The world ranking is so close at the top that Webb Simpson will have a mathematical chance at reaching No. 1 for the first time in his career. … Muirfield Village will close after the Memorial for major renovations, mainly redoing all of the greens. … Harris English returns to competition after testing positive for the coronavirus. … Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a three-shot victory in Detroit. He did not play last week. … The winner gets a three-year exemption.

Next week: 3M Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

EURAM BANK OPEN

Site: Ramsau, Austria.

Course: GC Adamstal. Yardage: 6,473. Par: 70.

Purse: 500,000 euros. Winner’s share: 83,333 euros.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Calum Hill.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Marc Warren won the Austrian Open.

Notes: For the second straight week, the tournament counts toward the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. … Adamstal hosted a Challenge Tour event from 2006 to 2008, and then the Euram Bank Open starting in 2018. … For the second straight week, the tournament does not have anyone from the top 100 in the world. … The European Tour begins its “UK Swing” next week with the British Masters.

Next week: Betfred British Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

TPC SAN ANTONIO CHALLENGE AT THE OAKS

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: David Lipsky won the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

Next week: Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions