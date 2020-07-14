Many gas stations in Buckeye State has seen increase in amount of scratch-off lottery tickets sold

ZANESVILLE – One contributing factor to the spike is because of bars and casinos that were closed for a period of time from the Stay at Home Order. Some Ohioans were also out of work during this time and this led to more residents trying to strike gold. Mother Tucker’s gas station Manager Mark Lane Sr. says he has sold almost triple the amount of lottery tickets since March of this year.

“They can’t get out to play slot machines and I think some of them just want to get out and have high hopes of winning some money for the hard times,” Lane said.

Lane says that the gas station has not only sold more scratch-off tickets but more of all of its featured lottery games.