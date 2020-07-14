TUESDAY 7/14:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 86°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog. Low 60°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 90°

As an upper level ridge begins to build across the country, heat and humidity will return to SE Ohio as we head into the middle and end of the week.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies across the region.

We will continue to see mostly clear skies during the overnight, along with some patchy fog. Lows will bottom out to around 60.

More heat and humidity will be with us as we end the work week, with highs around 90 from Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will return on Thursday into Friday.

The weekend will be a hot and humid one, with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will top off in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

