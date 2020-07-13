Muskingum County Fair Cancelled for 2020

George Hiotis

The Muskingum County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 174th Muskingum County Fair.

Officals said after careful consideration, during an emergency meeting, the board of directors made an extremely difficult decision to cancel the event. In a post on the fair’s Facebook Page the board says taking into account the unattainable restrictions in place by the Muskingum County Joint Unified Command and additional guidelines by the Muskingum County Health Department, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Muskingum County Fair.

The statement went on to say we value and appreciate the hard work of the Junior Fair youth but ultimately, we must keep the health and safety of the community our priority.

Additional details regarding refunds and other policies will be announced as they are determined.

The board added that it appreciates your patience, cooperation and understanding during this difficult and unprecedented time.

