MCSO moves a step closer to getting new and improved 9-1-1 system.

ZANESVILLE – A bid opening took place today at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office to find out who will supply the equipment. The software company, Civica, was the lone bidder for the project with a bid of just over $146,000.

“The 911 computer stuff we have has an end of life date on it for the end of this year which means it starts the process of it where it could go wrong, it could go bad so we’er always trying to be proactive, always trying to keep the best stuff out there for our people and this will let us get forward with that,” Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

One of the biggest added features of the incoming system is it will allow residents to reach the dispatch center via text messaging.

“(For) a lot of people, it’s kind of strange for them to hear that because we’ve all grown up; 911 you pick up the telephone and you call but there are some instances now, some experience where the public has had different things happen and where they couldn’t actually get to a phone or they didn’t want an intruder or an offender, or a suspect to know that they’re calling 911,” Lutz said.

Sheriff Lutz says he hopes the project will get underway soon but doesn’t have an exact date at this time.