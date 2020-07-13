Lions sign 1st-round pick Okudah, Swift, Cephus, Huntley

Sports
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

The Lions also announced Monday that they signed second-round selection D’Andre Swift along with fifth-round picks Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley.

Detroit drafted Okudah, a former Ohio State standout, with third overall pick and made him the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in 1997.

The Lions are hoping he becomes a game-changing talent to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.

