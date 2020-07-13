Updated on Sunday, 12 July 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 82°. North winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60°. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 61°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 89°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 68°.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny with highs near 87°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows near 69°.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows near 69°.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny with highs near 90°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 71°.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 88°.

DISCUSSION:

We are currently seeing a cold front pass through the state from north to south. This has brought much cooler and comfortable temperatures as well as rain to the region. The front will pass by Monday morning allowing for clearing to take place.

High pressure will slowly move in from the northwest as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. This will prompt clear skies and warming temperatures as we progress from Monday into Wednesday. Thursday a low pressure moves into northwest Ohio bringing along a cold front. This front will pass Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we round out the work week and head into the weekend.

