Man, toddler girl found dead in driveway; autopsies slated

State
Associated Press14

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the deaths of a man and a toddler found dead in the driveway of an Akron home.

The Summit County medical examiner’s office said bystanders found the man and the girl unresponsive in the driveway. Emergency medical service workers pronounced both dead at the scene. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released.

Police and the medical examiner’s office said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Autopsies are scheduled Monday.

Associated Press

