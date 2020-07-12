Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Accident in Perry County

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal accident in Perry County. It happened Saturday just before 2:00 pm on State Route 204 east of Glenford. Troopers say 45-year-old Ray White of Thornville was driving west on State Route 204 in a pickup truck when he traveled left of center and struck a tractor head on. The Patrol says the tractor was driven by 19-year-old Mahlan Keim of Glenford. He was driving a John Deere tractor. Troopers say White was not wearing a safety belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Keim did not report any injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

