Genoa beats Spal 2-0 to move out of relegation zone

MILAN (AP) — Genoa boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-0 win over last-place Spal in Serie A on Sunday.

Goran Pandev and Lasse Schöne scored in each half and Genoa also had a penalty saved.

It was Genoa’s first win since the restart and lifted the team out of the relegation zone. Genoa is one point above Lecce which hit the woodwork twice in a 0-0 draw at Cagliari.

Spal is 11 points from safety with six matches remaining.

Later Sunday, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso faces AC Milan as an opponent for the first time.

The match in Genoa was played at a sluggish pace, with temperatures topping 30 degrees Celsius (90 F) .

Pandev fired Genoa in front in the 24th minute and the hosts had a great chance to double their lead 13 minutes later but Iago Falque had his weak penalty saved by Spal goalkeeper Karlo Letica after Arkadiusz Reca tripped Francesco Cassata.

Genoa did get a second shortly after halftime when Schöne curled a magnificent free kick into the top corner.

It could have had a third moments later but Andrea Pinamonti hit the post.

OTHER MATCHES

Federico Bonazzoli scored a spectacular goal six minutes from time to help Sampdoria to a vital 3-1 win at fellow struggler Udinese.

Bonazzoli acrobatically volleyed in Samp’s second goal with a scissor-kick. Bram Nuytinck thought he had equalized moments later but it was ruled out for handball.

Samp moved level on points with Udinese, six points above Lecce.

Davide Faraoni also scored in similarly impressive fashion to help Hellas Verona draw 1-1 at Fiorentina, which leveled with practically the last kick of the match.

Parma scored two stoppage-time goals to fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Bologna.

