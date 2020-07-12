Churchgoers Spread Positivity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- On Saturday, July 11th in the morning groves of people lined Putnam avenue to spread a positive message.

The crowds were outside the Salvation Army, the Vineyard Church and Trulight Ministries holding signs with positive messages and blaring gospel music. Pastor George Bates explained the reason for the gatherings.

“We’re seeing so much negativity on TV, I mean you’d have to have your head in the ground to not know that there’s a lot of division in our country right now. The bible says that what we put into ourselves is what we get back out so we wanted to stand out here and hold up signs of encouragement. Let people know that God is still in control. Our country may be divided but we believe that God is still in control.”

Bates said that even with relatively low planning he thought the event was a successful one.

“We’ve had an opportunity to play some good music that encourages us. Hold up some signs for the people going by and people are enjoying it! They’re blowing their horns and waving because no matter what, whatever side of the fence we’re on, it’s an election year. Whether you’re a democrat or a republican i truly believe that it doesn’t matter, because no one is going to fix this country other than God.”

Donations can be made to the Salvation Army at their Zanesville location.