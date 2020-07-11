Senator Shaffer Talks AEP Land

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This past Thursday State Senator Tim Schaffer sat down with WHIZ to discuss a multitude of legislative issues.

One such issue was the land recently gained from the AEP power company. Schaffer says the state has big plans for the land.

“In southern Muskingum county and northern Morgan County we have an incredible opportunity, we ODNR (Ohio department of Natural Resources), have an incredible opportunity where we are buying the AEP lands, we’re adopting those lands. It’s pretty sizable land and it’s about 31,000 acres.”

The land will be used to develop state parks according to Schaffer.

“The good news is that it will put Ohio on the map competing with every other state in some incredible state parks. This is going to be an amazing state park when ODNR is done with it. It’s going to be incredible and I think it’s going to rival a lot of national parks as well. But, when we take that 31,000 acres it takes it off the state property tax rolls.”

There is currently no timeline on when the state park will be finished.