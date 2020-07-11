Produce Comes En Masse To Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- We’re in the perfect season for buying fresh produce here in Southeast Ohio.

At the Zanesville Farmers Market you can find fresh produce from Turtle Dove Produce. Owner Lou Duncan says his produce includes a wide variety.

“Well we have, mainly today, tomatoes and cucumbers but we also have watermelon, cantaloupe in the field, and we’re dealing with squash, you know you summer squash and your butternut and a delicada. We have peppers out and we also have bush tomatoes with your romas or your yellows. Your yellow tomatoes. I probably left some things out.”

Turtle Dove uses the most natural and efficient way to grow its produce.

“Strictly organic. Not certified, but I’m happy to have a conviction to be organic for our own consumption of good food and for others as well. We have four plots and a greenhouse. I’ve actually been doing this for twenty some years, and in six different places, and this is the third time in Ohio, I keep setting up these Farmettes to get established.”

Turtle Dove Produce can be found at the Zanesville Farmers Market at Adornetto’s and at other farmers markets around the area.