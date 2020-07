ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Founder and CEO of Future Stars Football and Cheer Camp, Andy Drabik, wanted to give back to his hometown of Zanesville.

He wanted to give kids in the area an opportunity, he never even dreamed of, when he was growing up. So, Drabik and former Buckeye and National Champion John Holman, founder of Holman Athletic Performance, partnered up and gave Zanesville a rare football camp.