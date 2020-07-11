Jiménez’s hopes of record-breaking win fade at Austrian Open

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Marc Warren shared the lead after a rain-drenched third round of the Austrian Open as Miguel Angel Jiménez’s hopes of a record-breaking victory deteriorated on Saturday.

With rounds of 2-under 70, Von Dellingshausen and Warren moved to 11 under par overall — a shot clear of three players: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (69), Connor Syme (69) and Darius van Driel (70).

The 56-year-old Jiménez led by two strokes after two rounds, putting himself in position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event.

However, the Spaniard made two doubles and five bogeys in a 77 to drop to a tie for 12th place, five shots off the lead.

Warren will go in search of a fourth European Tour victory, and his first since 2014, while Von Dellingshausen is bidding for a first title.

