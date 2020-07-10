Newark police arrest suspect in homicide investigation

NEWARK, Ohio--Newark police announced Friday they have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a mother of three young children.



Authorities said the woman’s boyfriend 24-year-old Christian Michah Young was taken into custody and confessed to causing the death of 24-year-old Kayla Kemmerling of Newark.

Police said officers were called to 237 West Church Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday where they located the body of Kemmerling. They also found three children under the age of five inside the home . The children are now in the custody of Licking County Children Services.



The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for charges to include Aggravated Murder.