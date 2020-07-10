Muskingum County now Orange in Ohio Health Advisory System

COVID-19 Local News Stories
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 12 Ohio counties are now on Red Alert as the reported number of COVID-19 cases in those areas continues to rise. Here in our area Muskingum, Perry, Coshocton and Guernsey counties have moved from a yellow designation to orange as more coronaviris cases are reported. Last week DeWine unveiled the Ohio Pubic Health Advisory System which rates by number and color the level of COVID-19 in each county. Level 1 – Yellow – is the lowest designation, then its Level 2 – orange – Level 3 red – and level 4 purple, which is a Public Emergency.

