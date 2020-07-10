Mid-East Career and Technology Center Announces New District Leaders

ZANESVILLE, OH – Mid-East Career and Technology Centers will begin the 2020-2021 school year by welcoming two new leaders to the district.

A new Superintendent and district Treasurer will be taking over as the district looks ahead to a new school year.

“Our new superintendent is Mr. Matt Sheridan and he comes to us, his most recent experience being at Crooksville as the superintendent there. He will be responsible for the district operations, overseeing administrators, just making sure that we continue the commitment to our students and community that we are known for throughout the area. Our new treasurer is Mrs. Nan Nolder and she comes to us from the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center where she served as treasurer there most recently. She’ll be responsible for the fiscal operations of the district,” Mid-East Public Information Coordinator Stacey Snider said.

Matthew Sheridan has 15 years of experience in education, including positions such as teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. Nan Nolder has served 14 years with the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, the last 3 as treasurer.

“With everything going on in the world right now, the global pandemic, we know that it’s uncertain times, but we’re very confident that with the hire of our new superintendent and treasurer, the experience and the expertise that they’ll bring to Mid-East, that we’ll be able to continue to provide the same level of commitment to our students and community that we’re known for.”

Sheridan and Nolder come to Mid-East upon the retirements of Superintendent Dr. Richard Hall who served the district for 5 years with 33 years in education, and treasurer Rick White who had 21 years in education, 18 of which were with Mid-East.