Mayor Mason Outlines Ordinance

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Mayor Don Mason laid out a plan for the city to use federal funding this afternoon.

The plan will be unveiled before the city council on Monday. Mason made the plan to benefit the city’s most affected citizens.

“Use eight-hundred and ninety-four thousand dollars of CARES Act money to really benefit children and some of those hardest hit in our community. For example we are looking at two-hundred thousand for a distance learning care package. That would include everything from PPEs to wifis to chromebooks for daycare centers.”

The plan also includes a package to help impacted families overcome their own financial hardships. Mason said that he doesn’t see the plan as spending money, more so investing in the future.

“We’re not spending money, we are investing money, especially in the future of children. If these children cannot be helped now, not only will their lives be negatively impacted, but it also means their children and the children after that. I don’t want people to think of COVID-19 as just a 2020 event, this is a 2020 event that could easily have forty to fifty years of negative impact.”

Mason also wanted to stress the importance of social distancing and mask wearing to combat the spread of the virus.