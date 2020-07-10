HEAP Enacts Summer Crisis Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio Development services Agency and The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County are rolling out their summer crisis program.

The program is meant to help income-eligible citizens keep up with their utility costs through the home Energy Assistance Program. Team leader Jamie Waller tells who is eligible for the assistance.

“Right now for the summer crisis program, the program will run from July 1st up until September 30th. Due to the COVID they have opened it up to a lot of different rules this year. Anybody with a household member sixty or older, anybody with a medical condition in the home, anybody who may have a disconnect, anybody who may need services turned on during this COVID.”

Those who apply for the benefits can expect very swift action from the agencies.

“It’s actually immediately. The summer crisis program, what we do, is we will actually call the utility company pledge. There may be a copay a client may have to pay in order for us to do the amount that we will have to do, but it’s usually immediately.”

Those who need the services can call or email the Community Action Agency.