Updated on Thursday, 9 July 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 91°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 86°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 62°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 92°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 96°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 72°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 96°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our main area of low pressure – L3 – is located in central Saskatchewan with a minimum central pressure of 1001 mb. L3 is noticeably weaker than it was this time yesterday, and this is the result of the occlusion. Meanwhile, the triple point for L3 is located in northwestern Ontario with the warm front extending southeastwards, parallel to Hudson Bay, and the cold front temporarily stalled out along a line running from western Ontario all the way into Iowa. It is in Iowa where the secondary area of low pressure – L3C – can be found. Meanwhile, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have been present across western Ohio this afternoon, whilst temperatures in our region have been in the lower-90s with dew points in the lower-70s.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region. However, these isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to weak by the late evening hours. Nonetheless, with the amount of moisture around and given the upper level lay out, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. Otherwise; it will be very muggy again as lows only drop down to around 68° – 72°, which is not much higher than what I am expecting the dew points to be at.

As we head into Friday Morning, L3C will be in southern Lake Michigan and will be dragging the cold front into the Ohio River Valley. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the morning hours in our region, although isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms do appear to be possible in Indiana during the early morning hours, and then possibly into western Ohio by the late morning. As the cold front moves towards our region, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will likely quickly develop and interact with each other. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are going to be possible on Friday Afternoon, and I will update the Severe Weather Outlook later this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures on Friday Afternoon will likely reach around 89° – 93° before the rain showers and thunderstorms arrive, and with dew points likely to be in the lower-70s during the afternoon, the heat index may very well reach upwards of 97° – 101° briefly.

Heading into Friday Night, L3C will be moving through lower Michigan, and in doing so it will drag the cold front through Ohio. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the early evening hours, and then once the cold front passes, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region during the late evening and overnight hours. The cold front may very well quickly weaken during the overnight hours as it runs into the Appalachian Mountains. Lingering moisture and the uncertainty in the precise timing of the cold front passage is the main reason why I am leaving scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the overnight hours.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fay (referred to as L4 for most of this week) will be moving up the Mid-Atlantic Coast and into New Jersey during the day on Friday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday as the upper level trough associated with L3 and L3C positions itself right over the Great Lakes. A few mid and upper-level disturbances will ridge along the base of this trough, and this may assist in the redevelopment of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the main theme in our region with highs likely to be in the mid to upper-80s, depending on exactly how the redevelopment of these rain showers and thunderstorms shape out. For now, I am going with a range in our region of 84° – 88°.

Tropical Storm Fay will have moved into southeast New York, and will begin to absorb L3C. By this point, L3C will be located near Toronto, ON.

At the same time, another upper level disturbance will rush out of the Plains on the base of the trough, and with it will come an area of low pressure – L5. L5 will likely develop it’s own front system and will bring that towards our region on Saturday Night.

By Sunday Morning, L5 will be positioned in Indiana with it’s cold front extending down towards Memphis, TN and then over into Texarkana, TX. L5 will likely be attached to a secondary cold front moving through the central Great Lakes Region on Saturday Night and Sunday (this secondary front being associated with the Tropical Storm Fay and L3C system). Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region, especially during the afternoon, as L5 and it’s cold front move through the region. Otherwise; high temperatures are likely to be around 83° – 87°.

The upper level ridge will re-develop into our region as we head into the week ahead, and this will likely result in temperatures heading back into the lower to mid-90s by the middle part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

